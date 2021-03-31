Pakistan sells $2.5 billion of bonds after IMF bailout

Web Desk
04:52 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan sells $2.5 billion of bonds after IMF bailout
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan sold $2.5 billion dollar bond in a key test of investor sentiment after the resumption of $6 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund (MF).

The debt deal comes amid a flurry of developments in recent days, as Pakistan's economy grapples with continued fallout from the pandemic. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan named Hammad Azhar new Finance Minister on Monday. The IMF released about $500 million to Pakistan as the lender's board completed certain reviews of a $6 billion bailout program, according to a statement last week.

Pakistan receives US$499m tranche from IMF 10:07 AM | 31 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received the fresh tranche of 498.7 million dollars from International Monetary Fund, ...

More From This Category
Pakistan announces decrease in petrol price 
04:16 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
PM Imran Khan shares rare throwback picture with ...
03:08 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan to import sugar, cotton from India after ...
03:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan to keep mosques open during Ramazan
02:31 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
COVID-19 – First shipment of 60,000 single-dose ...
02:46 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Sugar scandal case: FIA books Jahangir Tareen, ...
12:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari return to set for film shoot
04:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr