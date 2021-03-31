Pakistan sells $2.5 billion of bonds after IMF bailout
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan sold $2.5 billion dollar bond in a key test of investor sentiment after the resumption of $6 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund (MF).
The debt deal comes amid a flurry of developments in recent days, as Pakistan's economy grapples with continued fallout from the pandemic.
Prime Minister Imran Khan named Hammad Azhar new Finance Minister on Monday. The IMF released about $500 million to Pakistan as the lender's board completed certain reviews of a $6 billion bailout program, according to a statement last week.
