Pakistan receives US$499m tranche from IMF

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received the fresh tranche of 498.7 million dollars from International Monetary Fund, according to State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank has received IMF tranche of 498.7 million dollars under the Extended Fund Facility.

#SBP has received IMF tranche of US$ 498.7 million (equivalent to SDR 350 million) under the Extended Fund Facility. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) March 30, 2021

Earlier on March 25, the International Monetary Fund approved 500 million dollars disbursement for Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility, bringing the total budget support under the arrangement to about 2 billion dollars.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said that Pakistan "has continued making satisfactory progress under the program."

Pakistan had signed the 39-month bailout program with the global monetary cooperation to avert a sovereign default because of a balance of payment crisis.