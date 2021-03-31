Pakistan receives US$499m tranche from IMF
10:07 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan receives US$499m tranche from IMF
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received the fresh tranche of 498.7 million dollars from International Monetary Fund, according to State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank has received IMF tranche of 498.7 million dollars under the Extended Fund Facility.

Earlier on March 25, the International Monetary Fund approved 500 million dollars disbursement for Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility, bringing the total budget support under the arrangement to about 2 billion dollars.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said that Pakistan "has continued making satisfactory progress under the program."

Pakistan had signed the 39-month bailout program with the global monetary cooperation to avert a sovereign default because of a balance of payment crisis.

