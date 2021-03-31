Pakistan receives US$499m tranche from IMF
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received the fresh tranche of 498.7 million dollars from International Monetary Fund, according to State Bank of Pakistan.
The central bank has received IMF tranche of 498.7 million dollars under the Extended Fund Facility.
#SBP has received IMF tranche of US$ 498.7 million (equivalent to SDR 350 million) under the Extended Fund Facility.— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) March 30, 2021
Earlier on March 25, the International Monetary Fund approved 500 million dollars disbursement for Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility, bringing the total budget support under the arrangement to about 2 billion dollars.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said that Pakistan "has continued making satisfactory progress under the program."
Pakistan had signed the 39-month bailout program with the global monetary cooperation to avert a sovereign default because of a balance of payment crisis.
- Nike sues 'Satan Shoes' manufacturer over public outcry11:28 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Mafia fugitive caught after appearing in YouTube cooking video10:59 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani-origin man set to make US history as first Muslim American ...10:29 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan receives US$499m tranche from IMF10:07 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
-
- Marvel fan sets new Guinness world record07:31 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Sheheryar Munawar and Humaima Malick all set to star in Sakina Samo's ...06:01 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Hania Aamir shares adorable pictures, wishing Shab-e-Barat to fans06:44 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day08:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021