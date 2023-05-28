Did Salman Khan ignore Vickky Kaushal at IIFA awards?

Abu Dhabi became the centre of attention as Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal found themselves in the midst of the IIFA awards.

However, a recently surfaced video from the venue has sparked outrage among fans. The clip captures an unfortunate incident where Vicky Kaushal is pushed aside by Salman Khan's entourage, including his bodyguards, as they make way for the superstar.

In the video, Vicky can be seen interacting with his fans, graciously posing for selfies and spreading smiles. Suddenly, Salman Khan, accompanied by his entourage, walks into the frame, and the atmosphere changes. The crowd and the bodyguards swiftly push Vicky aside to clear a path for Salman. The incident did not sit well with Vicky's fans, who took to the internet to express their disappointment and anger at how the actor was treated.

It's worth noting that the video was reportedly removed from a paparazzo account on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B O L L Y W O O D (@filmyselfies.official)

Kaushal has broken his silence on the viral video that captured an incident at the IIFA press conference in Abu Dhabi, where Salman Khan's security team was seen pushing the actor aside. During a media interaction on the sidelines of IIFA Rocks, Vicky Kaushal addressed the incident, urging people not to jump to conclusions based solely on the video.

In response to the viral video, Vicky Kaushal stated, "A lot of times, there is unnecessary chatter about things. There's no point in it. Things may not be as they appear in the video." He emphasized that there was no value in dwelling on the incident, asserting, "There is no point in talking about that."

Khan recently shared a picture of himself in a maroon shirt and black trousers, donning a new look with a moustache, goatee, and beard, presumably for his upcoming film, Tiger 3. It is worth noting that Kaushal's current partner, Katrina Kaif, will be starring opposite Salman Khan in the same film, which is set to release around Diwali this year.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his film, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," where he stars opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 2.