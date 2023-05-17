When Salman Khan waited at a mall to meet Momal Sheikh

Javed Sheikh is a renowned veteran actor who has made significant contributions to the film industries of Pakistan and India. Known for his ability to portray diverse characters, ranging from serious and dramatic roles to comedic and lighthearted ones, his performances have earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards throughout his career.

Apart from acting, he has also tried his hand at film production and direction. He has directed films like "Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa" and "Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay" in Pakistan.

During a recent podcast interview with Hafiz Ahmed, the esteemed veteran actor Javed Sheikh shared a delightful anecdote about a truly unforgettable encounter he and his daughter, Momal Sheikh, had with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan a few years back.

Sheikh, known for his role in "Om Shanti Om," where Salman made a special appearance for the song "Deewangi Deewangi," expressed his admiration for the Indian stars he has worked with, including Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan. However, he reserved a special place in his heart for Salman Khan, recognizing the genuine respect he felt for the actor.

Recounting the incident, Sheikh reminisced about a cricket match in Dubai, where the Indian actors were playing against a team, and some Pakistani friends brought him along. Amidst the crowd surrounding Salman, Sheikh caught his eye and greeted him with a gesture. To everyone's surprise, Salman left his fans momentarily and made his way to Sheikh, warmly greeting him and inquiring about his well-being. Sheikh expressed his admiration for this significant gesture, appreciating Salman's humility and genuine character.

Sheikh went on to share another incident that showcased Salman's kindness. While attending an award function in London with his daughter, Momal, she expressed her desire to meet Salman, who happened to be in the city. Sheikh, sticking to his principle of not imposing on others, initially refused to make the call.

However, fate intervened, and two days later, Sheikh bumped into Salman at a mall. Salman greeted him and asked about his well-being. At that moment, Sheikh remembered Momal's wish and casually inquired about Salman's availability. Without hesitation, Salman asked where Momal and her friends were and insisted that they be called to join them. This spontaneous act of generosity overwhelmed Sheikh, and he immediately contacted Momal to convey the good news. Delighted, Momal and her friends hurried to the mall, while Salman patiently explored the shops, keeping his promise to make their meeting happen.