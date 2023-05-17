Search

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani to be awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Maheen Khawaja 04:27 PM | 17 May, 2023
Last week Naila Kiani achieved a monumental feat by successfully summiting Mount Everest, making her the second Pakistani woman to proudly raise the country's flag at the pinnacle of the world's highest peak. It was in 2013 that Samina Baig became the trailblazing first Pakistani female mountaineer to accomplish this remarkable feat.

The Prime Minister's Office swiftly issued a notification, announcing the prime minister's enthusiastic approval for the conferment of a well-deserved award upon Naila Kiani in recognition of her extraordinary achievement. 

In a previous statement, the prime minister had expressed his intention to honour Naila Kiani with the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz, as her awe-inspiring accomplishment has brought immense pride and honour to Pakistan.

It is worthnoting that Naila Kiani's achievements do not end with conquering Mount Everest. Merely two days after reaching the summit of the world's highest mountain, she made history once again by becoming the first Pakistani woman to successfully scale six 8,000-meter mountains with her triumphant ascent of Mount Lhotse in Nepal.

Standing tall at an elevation of 8,516 meters, Mount Lhotse holds the distinction of being the world's fourth-highest peak, following Mount Everest, K2, and Kangchenjunga. 

Naila earlier reached the top of Annapurna I, setting a new record by scaling the tenth-highest peak in the world. The Dubai-based banker is an avid sportsperson, a trained boxer, a rock climber and runs for fun. In one of her previous interviews, Naila said she wanted to project a soft image of the South Asian nation through her adventures.

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale fourth highest peak Mount Lhotse

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

