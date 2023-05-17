Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani to be awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Last week Naila Kiani achieved a monumental feat by successfully summiting Mount Everest, making her the second Pakistani woman to proudly raise the country's flag at the pinnacle of the world's highest peak. It was in 2013 that Samina Baig became the trailblazing first Pakistani female mountaineer to accomplish this remarkable feat.
The Prime Minister's Office swiftly issued a notification, announcing the prime minister's enthusiastic approval for the conferment of a well-deserved award upon Naila Kiani in recognition of her extraordinary achievement.
In a previous statement, the prime minister had expressed his intention to honour Naila Kiani with the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz, as her awe-inspiring accomplishment has brought immense pride and honour to Pakistan.
It is worthnoting that Naila Kiani's achievements do not end with conquering Mount Everest. Merely two days after reaching the summit of the world's highest mountain, she made history once again by becoming the first Pakistani woman to successfully scale six 8,000-meter mountains with her triumphant ascent of Mount Lhotse in Nepal.
Standing tall at an elevation of 8,516 meters, Mount Lhotse holds the distinction of being the world's fourth-highest peak, following Mount Everest, K2, and Kangchenjunga.
Naila earlier reached the top of Annapurna I, setting a new record by scaling the tenth-highest peak in the world. The Dubai-based banker is an avid sportsperson, a trained boxer, a rock climber and runs for fun. In one of her previous interviews, Naila said she wanted to project a soft image of the South Asian nation through her adventures.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.