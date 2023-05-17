Mumbai Police take action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma

The Mumbai Police have taken action against two motorcycle riders who were spotted giving lifts to Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma on the city roads without wearing helmets. In separate incidents, fines were imposed on both Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma through their respective riders for violating safety regulations.
The fines were imposed following social media complaints pointing out the riders' failure to adhere to helmet rules. Mumbai Police promptly responded to the concerns raised by social media users and initiated action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma, who were recently seen riding bikes separately without helmets. Amitabh Bachchan accepted a ride from a fan to reach his work location, while Anushka Sharma hopped on a bike with her bodyguard after encountering a roadblock. In both cases, neither the actors nor their riders were wearing helmets.
According to recent reports, Sonu Shaikh, the bodyguard of Anushka Sharma, has been fined Rs 10,500 by the Mumbai Police for riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. Videos of the actress being dropped off by her bodyguard on his bike have been circulating on social media. A news portal has stated that a challan has been issued in the name of the bodyguard, citing violations of Sections 129/194, 5/180, and 3(1)18.
Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself on a bike ride with a person who offered him a lift. Expressing his gratitude, he captioned the photo with words of thanks. However, a Twitter page highlighted the absence of helmets in the picture and tagged the Mumbai Police, urging them to take action.
View this post on Instagram
The Mumbai Police promptly responded by imposing fines on the riders involved. This action serves as a reminder to the public about the importance of adhering to traffic safety regulations, including wearing helmets while riding motorcycles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.