Mumbai Police take action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma

Web Desk 03:52 PM | 17 May, 2023
Mumbai Police take action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma
Source: Instagram

The Mumbai Police have taken action against two motorcycle riders who were spotted giving lifts to Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma on the city roads without wearing helmets. In separate incidents, fines were imposed on both Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma through their respective riders for violating safety regulations.

The fines were imposed following social media complaints pointing out the riders' failure to adhere to helmet rules. Mumbai Police promptly responded to the concerns raised by social media users and initiated action against Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma, who were recently seen riding bikes separately without helmets. Amitabh Bachchan accepted a ride from a fan to reach his work location, while Anushka Sharma hopped on a bike with her bodyguard after encountering a roadblock. In both cases, neither the actors nor their riders were wearing helmets.

According to recent reports, Sonu Shaikh, the bodyguard of Anushka Sharma, has been fined Rs 10,500 by the Mumbai Police for riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. Videos of the actress being dropped off by her bodyguard on his bike have been circulating on social media. A news portal has stated that a challan has been issued in the name of the bodyguard, citing violations of Sections 129/194, 5/180, and 3(1)18.

Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself on a bike ride with a person who offered him a lift. Expressing his gratitude, he captioned the photo with words of thanks. However, a Twitter page highlighted the absence of helmets in the picture and tagged the Mumbai Police, urging them to take action.

The Mumbai Police promptly responded by imposing fines on the riders involved. This action serves as a reminder to the public about the importance of adhering to traffic safety regulations, including wearing helmets while riding motorcycles.

Amitabh Bachchan injured during filming, breaks rib cartilage

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

