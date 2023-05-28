Search

ICC chairman, chief executive to visit Pakistan on May 30

Web Desk 05:14 PM | 28 May, 2023
ICC chairman, chief executive to visit Pakistan on May 30
Source: ICC

LAHORE: ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice have announced their upcoming two-day visit to Pakistan, scheduled for May 30th. This visit holds immense significance as it will be Barclay's first trip to Pakistan and the first time an ICC chairman has toured the country since 2008 when Ray Mali, the former president, visited.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared in a press release that this joint visit of the top two ICC officials marks a remarkable moment, as it has been almost two decades since both officials visited Pakistan together. While Allardice has had prior visits to the country, serving as the ICC’s General Manager for Cricket and subsequently as the Chief Executive, Barclay’s presence reinforces the ICC’s dedication to engaging with cricketing nations worldwide.

Upon their arrival in Lahore on Tuesday morning, Barclay and Allardice are scheduled to meet with prominent figures from the PCB, including Najam Sethi, the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Barrister Salman Naseer, the PCB Chief Operating Officer, and other officials. The discussions during the visit are expected to encompass a wide range of subjects related to mutual interests and cooperation.

The visit takes place against the backdrop of strained relations between Pakistan and India, specifically concerning the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup. Political tensions have severely impacted bilateral cricket matches between the two nations, leading to matches being limited to multi-team events held in neutral venues.

In response to safety concerns, India has declined to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup scheduled for September. To address these concerns, the PCB has proposed a “hybrid model” where the matches could be held in the United Arab Emirates, allowing India to participate while addressing their security apprehensions.

Additionally, PCB’s Najam Sethi has indicated the possibility of Pakistan boycotting this year’s World Cup if they lose the hosting rights for the Asia Cup. Such a decision would be a response to the evolving situation and would emphasize the crucial importance of hosting rights for Pakistan.

The visit of ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice to Pakistan carries both symbolic and practical implications. It underscores the ICC’s commitment to supporting and engaging with cricketing nations and highlights their efforts to address the challenges and complexities associated with bilateral cricket in the region.

