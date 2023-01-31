Shaheen Shah Afridi designing new kit for Lahore Qalandars 

Pakistani star fast bowler and Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is exercising his creative powers to design new kit for his franchise.
This was announced by Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana on Twitter. He said that the design of the new kit would blow everyone’s mind.
Rana said, “Shaheen Shah Afridi is our leader and our captain. He is designing Lahore Qalandar’s new kit and it is the best. The way he takes out wickets, his kit design will also blow everyone’s minds. We hope all the fans will really like the new design.”
The Designer himself with the official logo of LQ sports outlet ????#sochnabemanahai pic.twitter.com/2fW0kVT1PW— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) January 31, 2023
It looks like 2023 is a big year for Shaheen, not only is he unleashing the designer within for the PSL tournament next month, he is also reportedly tying the knot with Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha in a couple of days.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/WvCJ2ySlNn— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) January 30, 2023
The Qalandars lifted the PSL trophy last year for the second time.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
