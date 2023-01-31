Shaheen Shah Afridi designing new kit for Lahore Qalandars 

Pakistani star fast bowler and Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is exercising his creative powers to design new kit for his franchise.

This was announced by Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana on Twitter. He said that the design of the new kit would blow everyone’s mind.

Rana said, “Shaheen Shah Afridi is our leader and our captain. He is designing Lahore Qalandar’s new kit and it is the best. The way he takes out wickets, his kit design will also blow everyone’s minds. We hope all the fans will really like the new design.”

The Designer himself with the official logo of LQ sports outlet ????#sochnabemanahai pic.twitter.com/2fW0kVT1PW — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) January 31, 2023

It looks like 2023 is a big year for Shaheen, not only is he unleashing the designer within for the PSL tournament next month, he is also reportedly tying the knot with Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha in a couple of days.

The Qalandars lifted the PSL trophy last year for the second time.