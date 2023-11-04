My son didn't commit suicide, he's a 'martyr': Tariq Jamil

LAHORE – Islamic scholar Tariq Jamil’s son Asim Jamil passed away in a tragic way this week, leaving everyone in shock.

Asim Jamil's death prompted condolences from top politicians, activists, and scholars as it sent shockwaves across the country, and the incident also sparked different rumors about the alleged suicide.

Amid the contrasting claims from deceased family members and friends, Tariq Jamil has broken his silence on the death of his son as he remembered him as a 'martyr'.

A clip of Tableeghi Jamat leader is doing rounds on the internet, in which he called Asim's death a martyr's demise. Recalling his previous conversation with his late son, the teary-eyed scholar said his son wished death, as he realised the deception of life.

Jamil said his son realised truth of this world, and said there is no place for him and all he want is the afterlife to meet Allah SWT and Prophet.

Sharing his grief, Maulana urged everyone to stop spreading lies about the incident, painting the death as a suicide, as the traumatic incident affected the family members deeply.

Asim Jamil passed away last Sunday due to gun wounds in Talamba. Police told media that the son of the revered scholar was shifted to Talamba Rural Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.