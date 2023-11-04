Pakistani celebrities continue to stand firmly with Palestine

An Israeli airstrike struck an ambulance at the entrance of al-Shifa Hospital, resulting in the tragic loss of 15 lives and injuries to 16 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza. Israel has confirmed responsibility for the bombing of the ambulance, alleging that it was being used by Hamas, a claim that has been refuted by the Health Ministry's spokesperson.

In a separate incident, at least 14 Palestinians, including children, were killed while attempting to flee to the south along Gaza's coastal road, as reported by officials. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in his first public speech since the commencement of the conflict, stated that Israel is pursuing an unattainable objective.

Overnight Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank resulted in the loss of at least nine Palestinian lives, with five of those casualties occurring in Jenin. Since October 7, a devastating total of 9,227 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while over 1,400 individuals have been killed in Israel.

Many Pakistani celebs have continued to show their support for the people of Palestine and have continued to demand a ceasefire including Mansha Pasha, Ushna Shah, Armeena Khan, Kubra Khan, Momina Mustehsan and Syra Yousaf.