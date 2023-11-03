Ushna Shah stands in solidarity with Palestine

Ushna Shah continues to actively support the Palestinian cause, addressing opposition and amplifying stories emerging from Palestine.
On her Instagram platform, she recently shared a video in which she expressed her deep commitment to delving into the history of the Holocaust, inspired by her reading of Anne Frank's diary. In her remarks, she disclosed that she had previously won a speech competition, reflecting on the question of why more individuals did not intervene to prevent the Holocaust, a question she now believed to have a more profound understanding of.
Furthermore, she drew parallels between the Nazi regime of that era and the current Zionist regime. She then proceeded to criticize both the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the U.S. President, Joe Biden, referring to them as "Satanyahu" and "Genocide Joe."
She also criticized Western media and influencers who are misleading their audiences into accepting the bombing of refugee camps, specifically referencing the destruction of the Jabalia camp in Gaza.
Taking to the site formerly known as Twitter, she also wrote, "Imagine what would happen if every single person on this planet, who deep down knows that this is genocide in the name of ethnic cleansing and land usurping, grew a spine. Imagine the difference it would make."
She continued, "Imagine if every consumer, employee, artist, filmmaker, moviegoer, influencer, person with purchasing power, and politician who understood that this is a wrong they should never compromise on, decided they would not stay silent and do nothing. I am not talking about the ones committing the genocide and profiting off of it, or those with genuine Zionist beliefs. I am talking about everyone else who stays silent. Imagine the difference it would make!"
Imagine what would happen if every single person on this planet, who deep down knows that this is genocide in the name of ethnic cleansing and land usurping, grew a spine. Imagine the difference it would make. Imagine if every consumer, employee, artist, filmmaker, moviegoer,…— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 1, 2023
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.