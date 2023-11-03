Ushna Shah stands in solidarity with Palestine

Ushna Shah continues to actively support the Palestinian cause, addressing opposition and amplifying stories emerging from Palestine.

On her Instagram platform, she recently shared a video in which she expressed her deep commitment to delving into the history of the Holocaust, inspired by her reading of Anne Frank's diary. In her remarks, she disclosed that she had previously won a speech competition, reflecting on the question of why more individuals did not intervene to prevent the Holocaust, a question she now believed to have a more profound understanding of.

Furthermore, she drew parallels between the Nazi regime of that era and the current Zionist regime. She then proceeded to criticize both the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the U.S. President, Joe Biden, referring to them as "Satanyahu" and "Genocide Joe."

She also criticized Western media and influencers who are misleading their audiences into accepting the bombing of refugee camps, specifically referencing the destruction of the Jabalia camp in Gaza.

Taking to the site formerly known as Twitter, she also wrote, "Imagine what would happen if every single person on this planet, who deep down knows that this is genocide in the name of ethnic cleansing and land usurping, grew a spine. Imagine the difference it would make."

She continued, "Imagine if every consumer, employee, artist, filmmaker, moviegoer, influencer, person with purchasing power, and politician who understood that this is a wrong they should never compromise on, decided they would not stay silent and do nothing. I am not talking about the ones committing the genocide and profiting off of it, or those with genuine Zionist beliefs. I am talking about everyone else who stays silent. Imagine the difference it would make!"