Pakistan’s forex reserves go up by $14 million 

KARACHI – Pakistan's total foreign exchange reserves witnessed an increase of $14 million during the week ended on October 27, 2023.

Statistics shared by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stand at $12.6 billion.

Reserves held by the central bank were calculated as $7.5 billion dollars, and commercial banks have $5.1 billion, it said.

The SBP has attributed the recent increase in reserves to surge in Pakistan’s exports, which went up by five percent after witnessing decline of 12 months.