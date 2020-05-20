PTI' MPA Shaheen Raza dies of COVID-19
Lahore – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of provincial assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza has died today (Wednesday) while battling the deadly coronavirus in Lahore.

According to media reports, the PTI MPA was admitted to hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated but she lost her life to deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of MPA Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza.

In a statement, he prayed for eternal rest in peace for the departed soul.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for their patience.

Pakistan, so far, has 45,890 confirm cases of COVID-19, while  13,101 coronavirus patients have recovered and many are said to be in critical condition.

