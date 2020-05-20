PTI' MPA Shaheen Raza dies of COVID-19
Share
Lahore – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of provincial assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza has died today (Wednesday) while battling the deadly coronavirus in Lahore.
According to media reports, the PTI MPA was admitted to hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated but she lost her life to deadly coronavirus.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of MPA Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza.
In a statement, he prayed for eternal rest in peace for the departed soul.
He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for their patience.
Pakistan, so far, has 45,890 confirm cases of COVID-19, while 13,101 coronavirus patients have recovered and many are said to be in critical condition.
-
- WHO decides to launch investigation into its COVID-19 response10:41 AM | 20 May, 2020
- India behind conspiracies in Balochistan: FM Qureshi10:27 AM | 20 May, 2020
- Two COVID-19 patients treated with plasma therapy recovered in ...09:56 AM | 20 May, 2020
- PM Imran to address World Economic Forum via video link today08:59 AM | 20 May, 2020
- You’re only replaceable if you think you can be replaced, says Syra ...12:44 PM | 19 May, 2020
- Money Heist will be back for season 5 and 611:32 AM | 19 May, 2020
- Saba Qamar opens up about her 8 years long abusive relationship in ...11:00 AM | 19 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020