India troops kill four youth in occupied Kashmir ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day
11:21 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
SRINAGAR – Indian troops martyred four another youth in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.
The fresh act of state terrorism comes ahead of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence on 14 August.
The troops and paramilitary forces martyred the youth during cordon and search operation in Waterhail area of the district on Wednesday.
The operation was going on till last reports came in, KMS reported.
