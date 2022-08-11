India troops kill four youth in occupied Kashmir ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day

11:21 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
India troops kill four youth in occupied Kashmir ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day
Source: File Photo
SRINAGAR – Indian troops martyred four another youth in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The fresh act of state terrorism comes ahead of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence on 14 August.

The troops and paramilitary forces martyred the youth during cordon and search operation in Waterhail area of the district on Wednesday.

The operation was going on till last reports came in, KMS reported.

Pakistan slams India for banning Muharram ... 12:19 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has condemned the ban on traditional peaceful Muharram processions in the Indian Illegally ...

