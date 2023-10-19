Veteran lawyer S.M. Zafar passes away at 93

LAHORE - Senior lawyer and former senator Syed Muhammad Zafar passed away in Lahore on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

The seasoned politician belonged to the PML-Q and served as a senator for the party in the Upper House.

SM Zafar declared his decision to leave the political sphere on January 20, 2018.

Senior attorney revealed that in December of the previous year, he had already informed the party leadership of his desire to permanently leave politics. He had also opted out of taking part in any party activities.

His funeral is scheduled for tomorrow.

President condoles

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday offered his heartfelt condolence to Senator Ali Zafar over death of his father Dr S M Zafar.

“My condolences to my friend and lawyer Senator Ali Zafar, and his family on the death of his father Dr S M Zafar, the outstanding constitutionalist, author, and brilliant advocate,” he said on X.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He said he recently finished the late S M Zafar’s book “Democracy and Islam in History” that he had graciously sent to him. President Alvi said he also sent a message to him on his excellent treatise.

My condolences to my friend & lawyer Senator Ali Zafar & his family on the death of his father Dr S M Zafar, the outstanding constitutionalist author & brilliant advocate. May his soul rest in peace.

Caretaker PM expresses grief

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday expressed grief over the death of S M Zafar.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.