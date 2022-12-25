Search

PakistanWorldTop News

Washington ready to fund Pakistan to enhance border security amid rising attacks: FM Bilawal

Web Desk 10:32 AM | 25 Dec, 2022
Washington ready to fund Pakistan to enhance border security amid rising attacks: FM Bilawal

WASHINGTON – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the US is willing to assist Pakistan to upgrade border security amid cross-border attacks, Dawn reported.

FM Bilawal, who recently visited the US on a week-long visit, said Washington is willing to provide funds to Islamabad to tackle cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

Bilawal told the publication that two US senators, Bob Menendez and Lindsey Graham, assured him of funding to enhance border security.

Lately, the United States also signaled support to help Pakistan counter a resurgence of TTP violence in the South Asian country as officials raised questions about skirmishes in a border town in northwestern Pakistan.

Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E Kurilla visited Peshawar Corps to review security in the area bordering Afghanistan and visited the Khyber Pass where we observed defensive belts and observation posts.

The US army general visited Pakistan at a time when terror attacks escalated and border tensions have been soaring between Islamabad and Kabul after deadly skirmishes on the Chaman-Spin Boldak border.

US again signals support for Pakistan to counter TTP threat more broadly

Earlier this month, Afghan Taliban forces killed six civilians in Pakistan and injured at least 17 others in an unprovoked bombing and gunfire attack. Pakistan forces also responded quickly and one Afghan soldier was killed.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan Military Academy cadets take guard duty at Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum

10:15 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

New Chinese Covid strain BF.7 posing no threat in Pakistan, clarifies top health body

09:32 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif cuts cake to mark Christmas celebrations in Pakistan

12:10 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

NCOC fears spread of China's new Covid variant in Pakistan

05:50 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari joins TikTok

02:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Pakistan rolls out multi-finger biometric verification system to stop issuance of fake SIM cards

11:31 AM | 24 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Here’s how #Pakistani #cricketers wished #HarisRauf-#MuznaMalik on ...

11:10 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 25, 2022

07:45 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 25, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: