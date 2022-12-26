Search

Pakistan

Ch Shujaat makes son Salik Hussain PML-Q’s senior vice president

08:45 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Ch Shujaat makes son Salik Hussain PML-Q’s senior vice president
Source: Salik Hussain (Instagram)

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday made his son Chaudhry Salik Hussain as party’s senior vice president.

PML-Q Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema has issued a notification about Salih Hussain’s appointment. A statement issued by the party said the decision had been taken in consultation with the central working committee.

Salik Hussain is member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet as he has been given the portfolio of federal minister for Board of Investment.

The development comes as cracks have deepened within the party over support to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is supported by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

Cracks deepen in PML-Q as Shujaat Hussain’s brother forms own political party 

Pakistan

Did President Alvi say that Gen (r) Bajwa helped Imran Khan in the 2018 elections?

11:39 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

PM, President pay tributes to Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan operation

09:48 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

03:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge nation to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles

09:06 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Shujat terminates Senator Kamil Ali Agha's party membership, removes him as PML-Q Punjab secretary general

11:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

President Alvi visits Pakistan Army officers, soldiers injured in Bannu CTD complex operation

07:11 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Sonya Hussyn celebrates Quaid e Azam's birthday and Christmas

08:47 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.25 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 741
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.75 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.84 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: