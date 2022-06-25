Cracks deepen in PML-Q as Shujaat Hussain’s brother forms own political party 

11:16 AM | 25 Jun, 2022
Cracks deepen in PML-Q as Shujaat Hussain’s brother forms own political party 
Source: File Photo
Share

GUJRAT – In a setback to the PML-Q, senior politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has announced for his own political party due to conflict with the sons of his elder brother. 

He made the announcement while talking to media in Gujrat where he held PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema, who supported the PDM parties in no-confidence vote against former prime minister Imran Khan, for division in the Chaudhry family. 

Wajahat Hussain revealed that he tried for five months to bridge gap between Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi. He added that the PML-Q chief is being controlled by his sons, who are damaging his political career. 

He said that Chaudhry Salik Hussain, who is members of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet, had nothing to do with politics in hometown Gujrat as “we have picked Imran Masood as our candidate from PP-31 constituency”.

PM Shehbaz appoints PML-Q’s Salik Hussain as ... 05:59 PM | 12 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – PML-Q leader Chaudhary Salik Hussain has been appointed as Federal Minister for Board of Investment ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s desire for peace must to be mistaken ...
02:37 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Pakistan reports another polio case in North ...
02:05 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Pakistan feels the heat of sanctions on Russia, ...
12:05 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
SBP denies issuing any design of Rs75 banknote
09:12 AM | 25 Jun, 2022
Former NSA Moeed Yusuf’s son qualifies for ...
08:55 AM | 25 Jun, 2022
IWMI Pakistan sets up artificial groundwater ...
01:50 AM | 25 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal and Aiman pen heartfelt birthday note for late father 
01:14 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr