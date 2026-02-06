Saudi Arabia announces issuing ‘passports’ to camels

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has introduced a groundbreaking initiative with the launch of “camel passports” to be used globally.

The project was inaugurated by Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Mansour Al-Mushaiti.

According to Saudi authorities, the camel passport will serve as both an identification and regulatory document.

It includes important details such as the camel’s name, breed, gender, color, birthplace, and a photo for identification purposes. Additionally, the passport contains a microchip number and a passport number.

With 2.2 million camels registered as part of Saudi Arabia’s national heritage, the largest number of camels is in the Riyadh region, with over 654,000 registered.

This initiative aims to streamline camel management and enhance international tracking and identification.