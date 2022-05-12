PM Shehbaz appoints PML-Q’s Salik Hussain as federal minister for Board of Investment

ISLAMABAD – PML-Q leader Chaudhary Salik Hussain has been appointed as Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BoI).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has picked Hussain for the post.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3 (4) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to designate Chaudhry Salik Hussain as Federal Minister for Board of Investment (including Chinese & other FDI) and Special Initiatives, with immediate effect. He will be housed in Prime Minister's Office,” read the notification.