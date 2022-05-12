PM Shehbaz appoints PML-Q’s Salik Hussain as federal minister for Board of Investment
Share
ISLAMABAD – PML-Q leader Chaudhary Salik Hussain has been appointed as Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BoI).
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has picked Hussain for the post.
“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3 (4) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to designate Chaudhry Salik Hussain as Federal Minister for Board of Investment (including Chinese & other FDI) and Special Initiatives, with immediate effect. He will be housed in Prime Minister's Office,” read the notification.
Chaudhry Shujaat rubbishes reports of rift in ... 02:38 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
LAHORE – PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday rejected reports about difference within the family and ...
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz appoints PML-Q’s Salik Hussain as federal minister for ...05:44 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Pakistan to shift all international airports to solar energy05:31 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Bismah Maroof named as Pakistan women's team skipper for 2022-23 ...04:57 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Imran Khan files review petition against SC verdict on deputy ...03:38 PM | 12 May, 2022
- National Assembly passes resolution denouncing Indian attempt of ...02:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Humaima Malick and Zahid Ahmed share their two cents on banning ...09:55 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat proves to be the queen of sass in her latest video09:24 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Ali Gul Pir’s parody of Hira and Mani goes viral08:55 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022