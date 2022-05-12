Maryam Nawaz spells out 'criteria' for next army chief's selection

ISLAMABAD – PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said that an individual with a “flawless reputation” should be made head of the Pakistan's armed forces.

She stated this while talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in response to a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement wherein he had said that the name of Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed could be considered for the post of the army chief.

An individual, who is free from any kind of criticism and has a flawless reputation, should be appointed the army chief, she said.

Terming the Pakistan Army a respected institution, the PML-N leader said the armed forces have a key role in stability and security of the country.

She said the decision of the armed forces to stay away from politics and limit themselves to their constitutional role was a welcome step, adding that politicians had been struggling for such a decision.

Talking about the graft cases against herself, Maryam said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had no evidence against her. She said the judiciary took action against the NAB for delaying the case.

She also lashed out at the PTI, saying that leaders of the Imran Khan-led party had nothing to highlight from their four-year rule, therefore, they were hiding behind the “threat letters and conspiracies”.