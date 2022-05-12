Maryam Nawaz spells out 'criteria' for next army chief's selection
Share
ISLAMABAD – PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said that an individual with a “flawless reputation” should be made head of the Pakistan's armed forces.
She stated this while talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in response to a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement wherein he had said that the name of Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed could be considered for the post of the army chief.
An individual, who is free from any kind of criticism and has a flawless reputation, should be appointed the army chief, she said.
Terming the Pakistan Army a respected institution, the PML-N leader said the armed forces have a key role in stability and security of the country.
She said the decision of the armed forces to stay away from politics and limit themselves to their constitutional role was a welcome step, adding that politicians had been struggling for such a decision.
Talking about the graft cases against herself, Maryam said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had no evidence against her. She said the judiciary took action against the NAB for delaying the case.
She also lashed out at the PTI, saying that leaders of the Imran Khan-led party had nothing to highlight from their four-year rule, therefore, they were hiding behind the “threat letters and conspiracies”.
Khawaja Asif, Asif Zardari talk about ex-DG ISI ... 10:24 PM | 11 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is making headlines ...
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- 'This is the time to fight for real independence,' Imran Khan tells ...11:25 PM | 12 May, 2022
- At least one killed, several injured in Karachi blast11:04 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar adds another feather to Punjab University's ...10:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Fatima Effendi shares dreamy pictures from Turkey vacation10:25 PM | 12 May, 2022
-
- 'Manzil' - Atif Aslam and Shae Gill to collaborate for new song07:34 PM | 12 May, 2022
-
- Saba Qamar finally discloses her wedding plans08:19 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022