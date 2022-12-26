Search

Lifestyle

Haroon Shahid reacts to a dig by Reham Khan's husband at Imran Khan

Noor Fatima 09:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Haroon Shahid reacts to a dig by Reham Khan's husband at Imran Khan
Source: File Photo

Reham Khan, British-Pakistani journalist and ex-wife of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, tied the knot once again last week.

Reham's husband Mirza Bilal Baig is a US-based corporate professional and a former model.

The union between Reham and Mirza has been everything but normal. With their 13 years of age gap and mutual animosity towards Imran Khan, the couple seems like a match made in heaven.

Mirza, like his darling wife Reham, has a knack for taking jibes at Khan, attacking his political and personal life. With yet another episode of the couple's love-hate relationship with the PTI leader, Mirza tweeted a picture of the duo playing in snow and apparently mocked Khan with the caption. The duo offended almost everyone online, but Pakistani actor Haroon Shahid had the best response for Mirza.

The Do Bol actor tweeted, "Wait! Why would you be taking a dig at your wife's ex? And that too a failed dig?" 

Social media users also chimed in to brutally mock the newly-wed couple for their cringe-inducing humour and obsession with the former Pakistani prime minister.

For the unversed, the 36-year-old is a former model, a corporate professional and a mimicry artist who is often seen posting status quo-centered satirical skits. He also appeared in different shows, including The 4man Show, National Alien Broadcast and Dil Pe Mat Le Yar.

On the other hand, Shahid was recently seen in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Tasveer, Fasiq, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Inaam e Mohabbat and Tinkay Ka Sahara.

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Lifestyle

Salman Khan’s Twitter account hacked, information put on dark web for sale

06:44 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Ayeza Khan shares sizzling photos with husband Dainsh Taimoor 

10:55 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Armeena Khan blessed with a baby girl

10:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Has Aliza Sultan joined showbiz after divorce from Feroze Khan?

10:24 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Reham Khan, Mirza Bilal Baig set couple goals in new viral picture

10:33 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

'Kuch Ankahi' – Teaser of much-awaited drama Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan out now

08:21 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 December 2022

08:41 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 27, 2022

07:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.25 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 741
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.75 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.84 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: