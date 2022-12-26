Haroon Shahid reacts to a dig by Reham Khan's husband at Imran Khan

Reham Khan, British-Pakistani journalist and ex-wife of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, tied the knot once again last week.

Reham's husband Mirza Bilal Baig is a US-based corporate professional and a former model.

The union between Reham and Mirza has been everything but normal. With their 13 years of age gap and mutual animosity towards Imran Khan, the couple seems like a match made in heaven.

Mirza, like his darling wife Reham, has a knack for taking jibes at Khan, attacking his political and personal life. With yet another episode of the couple's love-hate relationship with the PTI leader, Mirza tweeted a picture of the duo playing in snow and apparently mocked Khan with the caption. The duo offended almost everyone online, but Pakistani actor Haroon Shahid had the best response for Mirza.

The Do Bol actor tweeted, "Wait! Why would you be taking a dig at your wife's ex? And that too a failed dig?"

Social media users also chimed in to brutally mock the newly-wed couple for their cringe-inducing humour and obsession with the former Pakistani prime minister.

For the unversed, the 36-year-old is a former model, a corporate professional and a mimicry artist who is often seen posting status quo-centered satirical skits. He also appeared in different shows, including The 4man Show, National Alien Broadcast and Dil Pe Mat Le Yar.

On the other hand, Shahid was recently seen in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Tasveer, Fasiq, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Inaam e Mohabbat and Tinkay Ka Sahara.