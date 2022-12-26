Search

Saniya Shamshad Hussain celebrates Christmas with family

Noor Fatima 09:30 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Saniya Shamshad Hussain celebrates Christmas with family
Source: Saniya Shamshad (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Saniya Shamshad Hussain is one of the finest actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry with millions of fans owing to her impeccable acting prowess and ability to entertain her fans off-screen. The Dastaar-e-Anaa actress is the perfect example of a career-oriented and family-oriented woman acing in every part of life. With the holidays around the corner, Hussain celebrated the Christian festive with her family.

The Main Haar Nahin Manoun Gi star posted a bunch of pictures and videos to her Instagram having the best time of her life with her husband and princely-looking son. The adorable family exuded royalty in their photos.    

However, social media users have given mixed reactions to Hussain's recent posts objecting that she shouldn't celebrate Christian customs while others reciprocated Hussain's energy.

On the work front, Hussain was recently seen in Sitam Shaar, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Noor Bibi, Aik Bond Zindagi, and Main Haar Nahin Manoun Gi.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

