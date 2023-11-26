Karachi gets its first zipline

KARACHI – The 'first' zipline in Karachi opened by Mayor Murtaza Wahab at Safari Park on Sunday is a noteworthy addition to the city's recreational offerings.

The mayor of Karachi not only opened the zipline but also enjoyed the exhilaration of the trip firsthand. Salman Murad, the deputy mayor, accompanied Wahab to the inauguration.

When Wahab spoke to the media during the ceremony, he said the zipline would be a new attraction for Karachi residents. He also discussed his idea to expand the city's leisure areas. He did admit though that a number of projects were behind the schedule due to budgetary issues.

https://twitter.com/murtazawahab1/status/1728766452713595380

Wahab said they developed Dino Safari Park on the premises of the family park, adding that the government was trying to provide recreational facilities to the people in the port city. “We all want the glory of Karachi restored,” he said.

Work on development projects in all seven Karachi districts was under way, he said, and vowed to open more parks in the port city.

“Citizens will be given recreational facilities so that they do not need to go to Dubai and Thailand,” he said. He said that a horse-riding facility would be provided to citizens at the family park soon. Talking about the PPP-led government’s achievements and projects aimed at facilitating people, the mayor said, “We come under criticism, [despite] our work.”

Criticising the MQM-led former local government, Wahab said that people in Karachi have realised that the problem was not of power, but of intention. “The police should take action over stealing of manhole covers.” The mayor vowed to provide manhole covers “as many as you ask”. He said that a manhole cover contained almost 3.5 kg of iron, which is sold.

