Marriyum’s video of enjoying Malam Jabba zip line goes viral
Web Desk
06:29 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Marriyum’s video of enjoying Malam Jabba zip line goes viral
Share

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson and MNA Marriyum Aurangzeb’s video of enjoying the Malam Jabba zip line went viral on the social media.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) geared up for a fresh anti-government political showdown in Swat on Sunday. Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Amir Muqam, Aftab Sherpao, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's Mahmood Khan Achakzai among other leaders will address the participants.

In the viral video, Marriyum Aurangzeb can be seen enjoying the zip line in Malam Jabba.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were quick to take note of the opposition party's spokesperson's 'merriment' as soon as the PML-N leader's video went.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry taunted the PML-N leader.

“I hope the PML-N leadership thoroughly enjoyed the good tourist spots in Swat. Every citizen enjoys the fruits of the [labour by] a good government, even if he is anti-government,” he wrote.

Fawad said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has been told to “take good care of these guests and also keep an eye on them”.

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash tweeted.

“Marriyum Aurangzeb, who had come for the PDM meeting, enjoyed the zip line set up by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Swat.”

More From This Category
#PakArmyHelpStudents trends as students take the ...
05:05 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
‘Jaahil log’ – Faysal Quraishi loses his ...
03:02 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Kubra Khan raises the temperature with bold dance ...
02:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
NCOC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for staff, ...
02:26 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Mufti Aziz case: Forensic report reveals no ...
02:05 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Philippine’s C-130 transporting troops crashes ...
01:18 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans worry as Minal Khan admitted to hospital
05:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr