Quratulain Balouch lists women she thinks are “real feminists”

Popular vocalist Quratulain Balouch recently set social media ablaze with her controversial tweet about feminism.

The Coke Studio singer claimed that “Real feminist gets down to work and wastes no time shouting for her ‘rights’.”

Real feminist gets down to work and wastes no time shouting for her “rights” — Quratulain Balouch (@Quratulainb) March 4, 2020

And as soon as the tweet reached the masses, it became a topic of debate amongst the netizens and many were disappointed:

Well that’s disappointing! — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) March 5, 2020

Oh my god girl I actually like you, what are you doing??? 🤦‍♀️ — Kashmala Fida (@KashFida) March 4, 2020

According to people, QB’s words reeked of privilege:

So much wrong with this - where do I even begin? Your success is built upon a foundation of rights that women before you struggled for. Your success is because of the women who shouted for their rights which are now yours. — Naveen Rizvi (@naveenfrizvi) March 4, 2020

Privileged women sometimes have to fight for the rights of the ones who can't fight for themselves. Maybe Martin Luther King, Jinnah, Nelson Mandela, etc, should've just worked and not worried for the rights of people. — Hiba Adnan 🇨🇦 (@Hibadnan) March 4, 2020

She also got slammed for her selective feminism:

Please stop letting your selective feminism get in the way of women who are RAISING their voices for the oppressed and their rights, women like you who are privileged really need to stop with the misogny, if you don't support us the least you can do is stop coming in our way https://t.co/1C6bGj89WK — Minahilll (@cminaylsek) March 5, 2020

Following the backlash, Balouch took to social media on Thursday night and mentioned a handful of women who she referred to while penning her previous tweet.

She said, “This one was for my Mom, my step mom, Shamim Akhtar, Anisa khan, Zahida Qazmi, Yasmeen Kanwal, Malala Yousafzai, Hajra Khan, women in armed forces and so many likes of these tenacious women who work everyday towards what they believe in.”

Balouch added, “Then the universe conspires the best plan.”

