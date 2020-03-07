Quratulain Balouch lists women she thinks are “real feminists”

Sheherbano Syed
03:57 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
Quratulain Balouch lists women she thinks are “real feminists”
Share

Popular vocalist Quratulain Balouch recently set social media ablaze with her controversial tweet about feminism.

The Coke Studio singer claimed that “Real feminist gets down to work and wastes no time shouting for her ‘rights’.”

And as soon as the tweet reached the masses, it became a topic of debate amongst the netizens and many were disappointed:

According to people, QB’s words reeked of privilege:

She also got slammed for her selective feminism:

Following the backlash, Balouch took to social media on Thursday night and mentioned a handful of women who she referred to while penning her previous tweet.

She said, “This one was for my Mom, my step mom, Shamim Akhtar, Anisa khan, Zahida Qazmi, Yasmeen Kanwal, Malala Yousafzai, Hajra Khan, women in armed forces and so many likes of these tenacious women who work everyday towards what they believe in.”

Balouch added, “Then the universe conspires the best plan.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
South by Southwest festival canceled over ...
04:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
Quratulain Balouch lists women she thinks are ...
03:57 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
Feroze Khan bids farewell to the showbiz industry
02:34 PM | 7 Mar, 2020
Mahira Khan expresses her thoughts on Aurat March ...
01:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
Harvey Weinstein heading to Rikers island after ...
01:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2020
Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events
01:04 PM | 6 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
South by Southwest festival canceled over coronavirus fears
04:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr