Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 2020

As 2020 draws to an end, Google has published its annual trending data, “Google’s Year in Search 2020 of Pakistan.”

Among the top ten searches, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir wedding generated a lot of media buzz. TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Minahil Malik are also present in the list.

Here is the list of the most searched people on google in 2020:

1. Marvi Sirmed

The unapologetic Pakistani activist Marvi Sirmed tops the list. Sirmed's public spat with popular writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, where the latter used offensive language and criticized her views on a TV show; stirred a huge controversy. The 50-year-old social democrat also advocates for secular polity and minority rights in Pakistan.

2. Uzma Khan

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress is second on the list. Videos of the actress and her sister’s assault by two women, for allegedly having an extramarital affair with one of the women’s husband - went viral on social media. Netizens criticized the incident with FIR lodged against the attackers which was later withdrawn. The 33-year-old model has also worked in films like Waar and Yalghar.

3. Joe Biden

The 78-year-old US president came into the limelight as he won the 2020 elections. The oldest president yet to enter the office, Biden's victory was well celebrated around the world.

4. Alizeh Shah

The 20-year-old starlet has a huge fan base on social media. The Ehd e Wafa star was also among the Google's list of top searched Pakistani celebrities in 2019.

5. Hareem Shah

TikTok star Hareem Shah is famous for her videos on social media. Previously, she received backlash for her comments regarding federal minister Sheikh Rasheed.

6. Minahil Malik

Another celebrity from TikTok, Minahil Malik's privacy was breached as her data and pictures were leaked by her former boyfriend. The 26-year-old faced trolls and was bullied - she revealed that the unfortunate incident made her depressed.

7. Falak Shabir

The picture-perfect wedding of Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan took the internet by storm. Star-couple’s alluring pictures have been widespread all over the social media. The 34-year-old singer has been in the news since his marriage to the Sabaat actress.

8. Asim Azhar

The Ghalat Fehmi singer has quickly made his mark in the industry. The 24-year-old started his career as a YouTube singer; covering contemporary Western songs and soon entered the mainstream media.

9. Esra Bilgiç

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic rose to international stardom for her role in historical television series ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul.’ The 28-year-old played Halime Sultan - wife of Ertugral, and a Seljuk warrior. Winning hearts of millions of Pakistanis, she also work with Pakistani brands such as Jazz, and a clothing brand Khaadi.

10. Sarah Khan

The 28-year-old star has been basking in the glory of stardom with the highest-rated dramas like Sabaat and Deewar e Shab. The starlet tied the knot this year with Ijazat singer Falak Shabir. Their intimate wedding left social media in frenzy. The Alvida star is all set to star in a drama serial Raqs e Bismil.