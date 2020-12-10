PM Imran to review Covid-19 situation in NCC meeting today
Web Desk
03:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
PM Imran to review Covid-19 situation in NCC meeting today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review the situation as cases surge.

Khan will be briefed by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on the coronavirus situation that will take place at 4 pm today.

The chief ministers of all four provinces, federal cabinet ministers will attend the meeting in which the officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will brief about the current situation in Pakistan.

As per the sources, the meeting is expected to take key decisions regarding smart lockdown and other measures to curb the virus.

55 areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown to ... 11:13 AM | 9 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – The administration has imposed a smart lockdown in 55 areas of the provincial capital as COVID-19 cases ...

Earlier on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had warned of closing more sectors if violations continue.

“Covid-19 is not a joke; it is a global issue and we have to deal with it collectively. In a democratic process, political leaders take decisions in favour of the masses and economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 7.78 percent. 

Pakistan has recorded 56 deaths and 3,138 new cases due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 

Pakistan reports 3,138 new COVID-19 cases, 56 ... 09:52 AM | 10 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday has recorded 56 deaths and 3,138 new cases due to the novel coronavirus in the ...

More From This Category
'Ertugrul' arrives in Pakistan on short visit
02:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Reham Khan tenders unconditional apology to Aneel ...
12:31 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
CTD foil India-backed terror plot to bomb Civil ...
11:30 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss Covid-19 pandemic, ...
10:24 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
Pakistan reports 3,138 new COVID-19 cases, 56 ...
09:52 AM | 10 Dec, 2020
This Pakistani soldier single-handedly destroyed ...
04:54 AM | 10 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Ertugrul' arrives in Pakistan on short visit
02:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr