Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly kick off wedding festivities

LAHORE - Popular TV stars Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir are getting married. A few glimpses of Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir Mayyon ceremony made waves around social media. The couple looked extremely happy together.

Here are few pics from Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir Mayon ceremony. As seen in the pictures, Sajal Ali wore mustard sharara with a straight shirt and heavily embellished dupatta. And we must say, she looked amazing as always.

In simple and elegant style was looking the most amazing bride ever. Whereas, Ahad Raza Mir Wore off-white Kurta Pajama.

Fans were waiting for Sajal and Ahad’s wedding for a very long time. There was no official announcement by Sajal or Ahad about their wedding. But fans also get to know when something special is going to happen related to their favourite stars.

Sajal and Ahad’s wedding vibes began with the rumour of their destination wedding in Turkey in the month of March. Then a few more indication confirmed their wedding rumours.

