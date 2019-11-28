Are Ahad Raza and Sajal Aly planning to tie the knot in 2020?

LAHORE - According to the buzz, Pakistan's favourite couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are soon going to tie the knot in March 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Turkey.

Ahad and Sajal's fans have been excitedly waiting for the couple to getting married ever since they announced their engagement earlier this year. Now as per the latest buzz, the couple has been planning a destination wedding in Turkey.

The rumours of their Turkey wedding have been circulating on social media and fans can't seem to contain their excitement. The couple, who is lovingly called ‘Sahad' by their fans haven't reacted to the news yet and we are waiting for their response with full excitement.

The only time Ahad dropped a ‘hint' about their wedding was when he told a local media channel few months back that he will ‘soon' get married to Sajal.

