Rana Tanveer appointed as PAC chairman
Web Desk
12:31 PM | 28 Nov, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Tanveer on Thursday has been appointed as chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to media reports, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, during the meeting, suggested the name of Rana Tanveer for the post of the committee chairman.

PTI’s Amir Dogar and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervez Ashraf also supported Tanveer’s name.

Rana Tanveer’s appoint was made after the resignation of party president Shehbaz Sharif.

Responding to the decision, the PML-N leader thanked the participants for believing in him and said that reforms are required in PAC to improve its performance, adding that the sub-committees of PAC didn’t work as per expectations. 

