Momina Musteshan, Bilal Saeed's latest track Baari is melodious

This winters, feel the warmth of love with Baari
Asma Malik
01:23 PM | 28 Nov, 2019
Momina Musteshan, Bilal Saeed's latest track Baari is melodious
Share

LAHORE - Pakistani famous singers Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed have released a Punjabi song Baari and it's no doubt the sweetest song you will listen to these days.

Baari , the duet is accompanied by a beautiful visual featuring the heart of Pakistan, Lahore. Baari is sure to be a hit because not only appeals to the ears but is also a visual treat for the audience.The song is about inseparable love relating it to the doorways which come in between both.

Momina is shining throughout the video as she embodies the shy, young girl who’s falling in love. Bilal on the other hand is on point as a guy visiting old Lahore from abroad and being enchanted with the charm and beauty there.

Baari also features popular YouTuber Rahim Pardesi in a cameo at the start, playing Bilal’s friend who constantly teases him for not spending enough time with him and instead of waiting to catch a glimpse of the lovely Momina . That’s when we see Momina walking in with her friends and the song starts off.

The titled is being produced by Bilal Saeed and One Two Records, the song was being released on YouTube on the 26th of November and has already gained around 1500000 views within 24 hours.

Here is the melodious track by Momina and Bilal :

Share your thoughts with us in the comments box below.

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr