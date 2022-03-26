Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthi milita to target the civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in different parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces.

"Pakistan calls for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region," Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.