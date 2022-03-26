Australian players appreciate Pakistan’s ‘brilliant hospitality’
LAHORE – Following a historic Test series victory in Pakistan, Australian players have appreciated hospitality offered by Pakistan during their ongoing visit.
Australian Test Skipper thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the “brilliant hospitality”.
“Special, special series. Immensely satisfied for this group to win the series in the last session of 15 tough days of Test Cricket. Huge thanks to PCB and all over here in Pakistan for the brilliant hospitality,” he wrote on Twitter.
Special, special series. Immensely satisfied for this group to win the series in the last session of 15 tough days of Test Cricket. 🇦🇺— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 26, 2022
Huge thanks to PCB and all over here in Pakistan for the brilliant hospitality. pic.twitter.com/vQrO2x635T
Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne also expressed his satisfaction over winning the series.
“A great, hard-fought series that went down to the last session. So happy to get the win!! Thanks to @babarazam258 and @TheRealPCB for a great series,” Labuschagne said on Twitter.
A great, hard fought series that went down to the last session. So happy to get the win!! 🇦🇺 Thanks to @babarazam258 and @TheRealPCB for a great series. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/szMOtbTm8H— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 25, 2022
Aussies are visiting Pakistan for first time in 24 years as they last visited the South Asian country in 1998.
PAKvAUS – Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs ... 04:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Australia defeated Pakistan by 115 runs in the last Test match played at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, ...
