Australian players appreciate Pakistan’s ‘brilliant hospitality’

12:56 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
Source: PCB (Twitter)
LAHORE – Following a historic Test series victory in Pakistan, Australian players have appreciated hospitality offered by Pakistan during their ongoing visit.

Australian Test Skipper thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the “brilliant hospitality”.

“Special, special series. Immensely satisfied for this group to win the series in the last session of 15 tough days of Test Cricket. Huge thanks to PCB and all over here in Pakistan for the brilliant hospitality,” he wrote on Twitter.

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne also expressed his satisfaction over winning the series.

“A great, hard-fought series that went down to the last session. So happy to get the win!! Thanks to @babarazam258 and @TheRealPCB for a great series,” Labuschagne said on Twitter.

Aussies are visiting Pakistan for first time in 24 years as they last visited the South Asian country in 1998.

