Australia’s injured Steve Smith ruled out of Pakistan white-ball series

01:52 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
Australia’s injured Steve Smith ruled out of Pakistan white-ball series
Source: Steve Smith (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Australia suffered a blow as key batsman Steve Smith was ruled out of the one-day and T20 matches against Pakistan due to a left elbow injury.

Aussies physiotherapist Alex Kontouris shared the development, adding that the player suffered injury during recently concluded Test series won by Australia. 

 “Given he had an injury with the same elbow last year, we felt it important to manage this proactively,” the physiotherapist said in a statement.

“Withdrawing him ... means Steve will have the necessary time to rehabilitate his elbow to ensure his continuing availability and performance for Australia.”

Smith said that his injury will not affect the team’s overall performance in the white-ball matches. 

He will be replaced by Queensland legspinner Mitchell Swepson in the squad for the three-match ODI series, starting from March 29 in Lahore, and T20 game on April 5. 

Australian players appreciate Pakistan’s ... 12:56 PM | 26 Mar, 2022

LAHORE – Following a historic Test series victory in Pakistan, Australian players have appreciated hospitality ...

More From This Category
Australian players appreciate Pakistan’s ...
12:56 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: New Zealand beat ...
09:22 AM | 26 Mar, 2022
Junior National Tennis Championship: Two crowns ...
11:19 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Babar Azam denies difference in mindset of ...
10:42 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Tower 21 Polo Super League: ZS Lions beat The ...
08:53 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS – Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs ...
04:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali receives compliments from COAS Bajwa over outstanding performance
07:45 PM | 25 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr