National Assembly to vote on no-trust motion against PM Imran on April 3 or 4: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed revealed on Saturday that National Assembly would hold voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 3 or 4.

His statement comes a day after the Opposition parties lashed out at National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for “trampling” the Constitution to delay the no-trust motion against the premier.

A day earlier, Qaiser convened the NA session and he was expected to take up the motion but he adjourned the session till March 28 after offering prayers for deceased lawmakers following the traditions of the House.

Sheikh Rashid told media that the no-confidence motion has actually increased the popularity of Imran Khan.

Talking about the rallies being conducted by the PTI and opposition parties, the interior minister said that everyone is allowed to hold public gatherings in the capital city but no one will be allowed to enter the Red Zone in light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

Saying protection will be provided to every opposition leader, he warned that no one will be allowed to take the laws into their hands.

Replying to a question, the minister told the journalists that he had advised PM Imran Khan to move towards early elections and draft a pro-poor budget for the people of Pakistan.

He also warned of action if sit-ins are staged by the opposition parties in Islamabad. Rashid added that the security of the Srinagar Highway has been handed over to Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC).

He revealed that the PML-N had sought permission to hold rally on Srinagar Highway but it has been declined.