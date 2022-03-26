PML-N launches anti-government long march today

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to launch its long march today (Saturday) against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government over rising inflation in the country.

The protest from the major opposition party comes as a no-confidence motion against the prime minister was submitted in the National Assembly on March 8.

The Opposition, which has been slamming the government for poor governance and foreign policy, claimed that Khan has lost majority in the parliament after several PTI lawmakers defected the government.

The long march is expected for formally begin from the residence of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif shortly as Maryam Nawaz has reached there from Jati Umrah.

The Maryam and Hamza Shehbaz-led long march will reach the capital city on March 28.

Participants of the long march would stay in Gujranwala on Saturday tonight and resume their journey towards Islamabad on March 27, said a party spokesperson in a statement.

PM Khan has also invited public to attend the PTI rally, to be held at the Parade Ground on March 27, in support of his government.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that everyone is allowed to hold public gatherings in the capital city but no one will be allowed to enter the Red Zone in light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

Saying protection will be provided to every opposition leader, he warned that no one will be allowed to take the laws into their hands.

He also warned of action if sit-ins are staged by the opposition parties in Islamabad. Rashid added that the security of the Srinagar Highway has been handed over to Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC).

He revealed that the PML-N had sought permission to hold rally on Srinagar Highway but it has been declined.