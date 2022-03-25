PAKvAUS – Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs to clinch the series 1-0
04:00 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Source: PCB (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Australia defeated Pakistan by 115 runs in the last Test match played at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, winning the three-match series 1-0.

Chasing down 351-run target, Pakistan bowled out for 235. Imamul Haq remained the top scorer for Pakistan with 70 runs. Captain Babar Azam made 55 runs.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon picked up five wickets and captain Pat Cummins grabbed three wickets.

After visitors declared their second innings on 227/3 late on Day 4, Pakistani openers – Haq and Abdullah Shafique – stand strong as they built 73 runs partnership in the late session. Australia declared second innings at 227-3 shortly after tea, as Pakistani-born Aussie Khawaja slammed an impressive ton.

Pakistan earlier collapsed to 268 in the first innings as Cummins and Mitchell Starc display their A-game.

Meanwhile, the past matches opposed the optimism of hosts as no team has successfully chased down a total higher than 208 in Tests at Lahore.

