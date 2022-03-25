PM Imran Khan vows no NRO to opposition
PM Imran Khan vows no NRO to opposition
MANSEHRA – Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the youth to stand against the ‘corrupt elements’, who are involved in buying the conscience of the elected representatives.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in Mansehra on Friday. He said these elements could not buy sincere leaders.

“The aim of opposition to bring no confidence move is only to blackmail us for NRO but it will never be given to them,” he added.

The prime minister said PTI government struggled for passage of a resolution in the United Nations to observe March 15 every year as a day against Islamophobia. He said the United Nations decided that no one would be allowed to hurt the feelings of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would certainly flourish by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW) and maintaining justice, equality and rule of law in society.

At the beginning of his address, PM Imran Khan said that he refers to Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his speeches not to garner support from people but because he truly believes in Islamic the teachings.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati also addressed the gathering.

