PM Imran expresses solidarity with UAE after foiled Houthi attack

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed abiding solidarity with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the recent attempted missile attack by Houthi group.

The premier held a telephone call with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday.

He strongly condemned the attack by Houthis conducted on 30 January 2022. He commended the timely and effective air defence response of the UAE that saved valuable precious lives.

He expressed deep concern at the recent escalation in attacks that have seriously threatened regional peace and security.

PM Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for efforts to protect and promote regional peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest; and agreed to continue regular and close consultations at the highest level.