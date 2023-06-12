Indian army officer accused of sexually assaulting soldier's wife

DELHI – An officer of the Indian army has been accused of sexually assaulting the wife of a soldier in the South India state of Tamil Nadu

Reports said the soldier was not present when the suspect visited his house and sexually assaulted his wife.

Police have refused to register the first information report (FIR) despite a complaint lodge by the soldier as the suspect is said to be influential.

The Indian army is also known to have high rates of suicide and desertion globally. Studies and surveys suggest that mistreatment by senior officers is a major factor that caused frustration among soldiers.