Another Indian soldier commits suicide in occupied Kashmir

12:47 PM | 14 May, 2022
Another Indian soldier commits suicide in occupied Kashmir
Source: Border Security/File photo
Share

SRINAGAR – A soldier of Indian army has committed suicide in Ramban district of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it emerged on Saturday. 

The soldier identified as Ravi Kumar of 12 Rashtriya Rifles ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at an army camp in Banihal area of the district.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst Indian troops and police personnel in IIOJK to 542 since January 2007.

In March this year, an Indian soldier opened fire at his colleagues, killing four of them and injuring another before committing suicide at an army camp in Punjab.

The deceased persons included personnel in the ranks of constable and head constable.

The high number of serving soldiers ending life while on duty depicts stress on soldiers, who are forced to stay away from families for an extended period while many reported several plights.

A report suggested that nearly 800 armed forces personnel committed suicide since Narendra Modi came into power.

Suicide rate among Indian soldiers in IIOJK ... 12:48 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

SRINAGAR – The realization of fighting a war against the population of the Indian occupied Kashmir has landed ...

More From This Category
Pakistan announces amnesty scheme for multiple ...
01:27 PM | 14 May, 2022
Pakistan PM visits UAE today to condole demise of ...
11:40 AM | 14 May, 2022
Pakistan to test passengers from Gulf countries ...
11:05 AM | 14 May, 2022
Pakistan to observe three-day mourning over ...
10:30 AM | 14 May, 2022
Pakistan receives highest-ever remittances of ...
10:03 AM | 14 May, 2022
Usman Dar, other PTI leaders arrested ahead of ...
09:24 AM | 14 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
After Dania Shah, another woman is ‘ready’ to marry Aamir Liaquat
10:25 PM | 13 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr