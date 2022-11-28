Viral video: Father-daughter dance wins over internet
Web Desk
06:43 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Viral video: Father-daughter dance wins over internet
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistanis are known for their enthusiastic participation in dancing during the wedding season. With the wedding season in full swing, a video of an adorable father and daughter duo is winning the internet.

Spreading like wildfire online, the cutest shows dancing their heart out in synchronized dance moves and setting the dance floor ablaze.

The fantastic duo is undoubtedly capturing the attention of Pakistani social media users who are riveted to their screens. The original video has so far amassed over 13 thousand likes on the photo-sharing platform. It was shared on Ayesha Ijaz Photography's official Instagram handle.

Viral dance girl’s new video wins over internet 01:28 PM | 27 Nov, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan’s internet sensation Ayesha, whose dance performance shot her to fame overnight, ...

More From This Category
Katrina Kaif joins viral ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaray ...
07:12 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Celebrities attend Maryam Rashdi's birthday
07:59 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Meher Bano's new bold photo sets internet on fire
06:11 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Shahveer Jafry shares PDA-filled moments with ...
05:17 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Fawad Khan celebrates 41st birthday in style
04:06 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Varun Dhawan opens up about crushing on Sania ...
04:50 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif joins viral ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaray Aaja’ dance trend
07:12 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr