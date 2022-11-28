Viral video: Father-daughter dance wins over internet
Pakistanis are known for their enthusiastic participation in dancing during the wedding season. With the wedding season in full swing, a video of an adorable father and daughter duo is winning the internet.
Spreading like wildfire online, the cutest shows dancing their heart out in synchronized dance moves and setting the dance floor ablaze.
The fantastic duo is undoubtedly capturing the attention of Pakistani social media users who are riveted to their screens. The original video has so far amassed over 13 thousand likes on the photo-sharing platform. It was shared on Ayesha Ijaz Photography's official Instagram handle.
