Viral dance girl’s new video wins over internet
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Source: oyee_ayesha/Instagram
KARACHI – Pakistan’s internet sensation Ayesha, who rose to fame by grooving to Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja recently shared another video on Instagram.

The sensual dance clip of the evergreen song set the internet on fire and made her an overnight sensation in Pakistan.

Her recent stories on Instagram also captured the attention of social media users as she shared a clip of instructing a lad to recreate her viral dance performance. The duo can be seen having a fun time while shaking a leg on the famous song.

Meanwhile, the TikTok girl is undoubtedly capturing the attention of Pakistani users who are riveted to their screens. Her original video has so far amassed over 1 million likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier this week, the viral girl sparked a meme fest as she appeared in Nida Yasir's Good Morning Pakistan.

