Court approves two-day physical remand of Azam Swati in controversial tweets case
ISLAMABAD – A local court of Islamabad approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senator Azam Swati’s two-day physical remand in the case of the controversial tweet on Sunday.
Earlier today, the Judicial Magistrate’s duty judge Waqas Ahmed Raja heard the case and handed over the senator to Federal Investigators on physical remand.
During the hearing, the investigators apprised the court that the seasoned politician was detained in a similar case. The officer told the court that the PTI leader has not denied sharing the obnoxious tweet and has committed this offense for the second time.
Meanwhile, Swati’s counsel Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry also appeared before the court. The legal team stated that 74-year-old was tortured last time and hasn’t recovered from the torture.
The effects of physical and mental torture on the senator still remain, his counsel maintained asking the court to take assurance from federal investigators.
Swati was taken into custody for the second time early Sunday morning after a raid at his farmhouse by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Islamabad team for allegedly tweeting against senior military officials.
More to follow...
