Sikhs launch campaign In Melbourne with 'Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan Theme'

Mujtaba Ali Shah
02:44 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
MELBOURNE – The pro-Khalistan secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) launched Khalistan Referendum Campaign in Melbourne Australia with thousands participating in Nagar Kirtan calling upon Australian Sikhs to vote on January 29th with the aim of “Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan".

During the past decades, a large influx of Indians from the state of Haryana has migrated to Australia.

Several hundred Sikh youths holding Khalistan flags, wearing Shaheed Bhindranwale T Shirts and raising "Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan" slogans campaigned for 29th January voting in Melbourne.

Khalistan Referendum Voting Centre in Melbourne has been dedicated to Shaheed Satwant Singh and Shaheed Kehar Singh — the assassins of Indira Gandhi who were hanged on January 6, 1989 in Tihar Jail Delhi.

The SFJ has released a map of the areas earmarked for secession from India through Khalistan Referendum which declares Simla as Capital and includes the Union Territory Chandigarh and states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Sikh populated areas of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Utrakhand.

The SFJ's map for aimed Sikh homeland Khalistan, while engulfing several states and territories of India outside Punjab, conspicuously leaves Nanakana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib the historical Sikh places in Pakistan out of the map.

From London, UK, where the Khalistan Referendum Voting started on October 31, 2021, so far more than 600,000+ Sikhs have voted in the polling held in Geneva, Milan, Rome, and Toronto.

