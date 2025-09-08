Islamabad embraces ‘digital’ Miladun Nabi celebrations during Rabiul Awwal

ISLAMABAD – As the sacred month of Rabiul Awwal continues, residents across Pakistan’s federal capital, Islamabad, are increasingly turning to digital platforms to host and participate in “Miladun Nabi” (PBUH) gatherings.

From upscale sectors to remote suburban communities, citizens are embracing online modes of religious expression.

Live-streamed Naat gatherings, Seerat conferences, and virtual celebrations are becoming more common, with platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Live, YouTube, and WhatsApp playing a central role in organizing and sharing these spiritual events.

Students from universities are also actively contributing. Many are organizing online Naat competitions, Seerat quizzes, and live Q&A sessions with scholars, effectively bridging traditional Islamic teachings with modern technology.

Several mosques in Islamabad are also adapting to the trend. Some have started daily online sessions on the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), while others have launched digital fundraising channels during Rabiul Awwal to support charitable causes.

Prominent religious scholars are delivering special lectures on YouTube and Facebook, with thousands of viewers tuning in live to participate.

A growing trend is also being seen in joint online gatherings, where families from various locations unite for collective recitations and prayers in real-time.