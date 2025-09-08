Computer mouse translated as ‘Chooha’ in Grade 9 Punjab textbook, inquiry launched

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Department has launched a formal inquiry after a translation error was discovered in a Grade 9 computer science textbook, where the computer mouse was inaccurately translated as “Chooha” (rat) in Urdu.

The error appeared in Chapter 11 of the Computer Science and Entrepreneurship section, raising concerns among educators and parents about the quality of content being provided to students.

The textbook in question was published under the supervision of PCTB (Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board) and distributed to government schools across the province.

Following the discovery, the PCTB administration has demanded a full explanation from the concerned authors and publishers, instructing them to submit all relevant records for review.

The Director of Curriculum and Compliance has been given 24 hours to respond with a detailed report on how the mistake occurred and what corrective measures are being taken.

This incident has once again brought the spotlight on textbook accuracy and the importance of quality control in educational content provided to students at a foundational level.