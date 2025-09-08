Ai To Detect Errors In Real Time During Driving Tests In Punjab

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab announced new Driving License Reforms to curb corruption in driving tests, and to enhance transparency in the issuance of licenses.

DIG Traffic Waqas Nazir announced stern measures for testing centers across the province. Cameras at all driving license testing centers will remain active at all times, and no license will be issued without proper video evidence.

Under new rules, all videos will now have lifetime backup linked directly to the Safe Cities data center. DIG Traffic Waqas Nazir said there will be no longer be possible for untrained drivers or those with recommendations to secure licenses by any unlawful means.

From September, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based driving tests will be implemented, where cameras and vehicle sensors will automatically detect errors during the test.

The new system aims to eliminate corruption, prevent malpractice, and ensure that only qualified drivers are licensed, marking a significant step toward safer roads in Punjab.