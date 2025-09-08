Taxes on Junk Food, Cigarettes to fund Islamabad mega medical project: report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is considering new local taxes in capital city Islamabad to support operations of upcoming Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre in H-16.

Junk food, cigarettes, and other unhealthy habits could be on the tax hit list as Rs212 billion mega-project will be built in two phases. First, a hospital to save lives, and then a medical college to teach the next generation of lifesavers. CDA has already set aside over 600 kanals for this health haven.

A joint Turkish-Pakistani consultancy is on board to review designs and prepare construction bids. The first phase alone will cost Rs75 billion and follow the EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) model. Bidding for the boundary wall kicks off this week, as hospitals need proper fencing.

Earlier this year, PM Shehbaz Sharif promised 100pc free treatment for deserving patients and claimed the complex would be one of the region’s finest.